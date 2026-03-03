No warning: Six US service members now killed in Iran

A source tells CNN, that no warning sirens sounded before the impact.

Following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the first American casualties were confirmed over the weekend, when the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that three U.S. service members had been killed.

Now that number has doubled.

In a post on X published late Monday, CENTCOM said that six U.S. service members have now been killed.

According to CNN, the service members were killed Sunday morning local time when an Iranian projectile struck a temporary operations center at Shuaiba Port, a civilian maritime hub in Kuwait.

A source familiar with the situation described the strike as direct, with no warning sirens sounding before impact.

Operation Epic Fury

The deaths are the first in Operation Epic Fury, launched early Saturday Eastern Time, during which the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing several high-ranking Iranian officials, including the country’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated by launching a series of counterattacks targeting U.S. allies in the region, U.S. military installations, as well as Israel.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, as well as a UK air base in Cyprus, have also been targeted.

Sources: CNN, U.S. Central Command