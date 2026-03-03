Embarrassment for Putin as US strike destroys Russian-made air defense system in Iran

The United States has released new footage showing another strike on Iranian military assets, in what appears to be a further blow to Tehran’s air defenses.

Others are reading now

According to analysts, one of the systems hit may have been a Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile platform.

Precision strike revealed

Video published by US Central Command (CENTCOM) shows a missile hitting a tracked, radar-equipped air defense vehicle, followed by thick black smoke rising from the site.

The exact location of the strike, as well as the type of aircraft or launcher used, has not been disclosed.

ArmyRecognition, a defense monitoring outlet, reported that the destroyed system resembles a Russian Tor-M1, a short-range air defense system widely exported by Moscow.

Retaliation and escalation

CENTCOM indicated that the strike formed part of a broader campaign aimed at degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.

Also read

The operation follows a series of Iranian kamikaze drone and missile attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf region on Sunday.

According to the US military, the objective is to reduce threats to American and allied personnel while limiting Tehran’s ability to launch further attacks.

Russian systems in focus

Iran’s air defense network includes Russian-supplied systems such as the Tor-M1 and the longer-range S-300PMU-1.

Both are designed to intercept aircraft and incoming missiles at medium altitudes and play a central role in protecting key infrastructure and military sites.

In December 2025, Iran and Russia reportedly signed an agreement for the future delivery of 9K333 Verba portable air defense systems, with shipments planned between 2027 and 2029. Some reports suggest limited equipment may have arrived earlier.

Also read

Tehran has also sought to acquire the more advanced Russian S-400 Triumf system, although no confirmed deliveries have been announced.

Broader damage

Iran operates domestically produced systems such as the Bawar-373, developed as an alternative to Russian platforms.

However, CENTCOM has claimed that several Iranian air defense assets were destroyed during the initial phase of the current conflict.

The latest footage underscores the vulnerability of Tehran’s defensive network amid ongoing strikes and rising regional tensions.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Sources: US Central Command (CENTCOM), WP.