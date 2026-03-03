Scabbing rash spotted on Trump’s neck at White House event

New images from a Medal of Honor ceremony have prompted renewed discussion about the president’s health.

Others are reading now

Fresh speculation about Donald Trump’s health has emerged after photographs showed a visible rash on the right side of his neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2.

Images from the event showed redness and scabbing stretching from behind his ear toward his hairline.

The photos quickly circulated online, with some questioning the president’s condition.

In response, the White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement that Trump is using “a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.”

He added that the treatment is temporary. “The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella said.

Also read

No further details were given about the reason for the prescription.

Attention on recurring bruises

The rash was not the only detail that drew notice.

During the same ceremony, bruising was visible on Trump’s right hand. Similar bruises have been observed in public appearances over the past year and have at times appeared partially covered with makeup.

The White House has previously said the bruises are caused by frequent handshaking and public engagements. Officials have rejected suggestions that they are linked to medical procedures such as regular blood draws.

Earlier this year, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he takes a daily aspirin dose higher than what is typically recommended.

Also read

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said.

Trump has also disclosed that he has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the legs and can cause swelling and skin changes.

Sources: White House statement, The Wall Street Journal, Newsner