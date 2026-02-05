Train conductor dies after being hit by passenger without ticket

The alleged attacker has been arrested.

A routine ticket check on a regional train in Germany ended in deadly violence, shocking railway workers and politicians alike.

The killing of a young conductor has reignited concerns about safety on public transport and the growing threat faced by frontline staff.

Authorities and unions say the case reflects a broader pattern of aggression that has become disturbingly familiar on trains and stations.

Deadly inspection

According to Euronews, the incident occurred on a regional service in Rhineland-Palatinate when a passenger was unable to show a valid ticket. During the inspection, the situation escalated and the conductor was attacked.

The 36-year-old railway employee was beaten so severely that he collapsed. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts while the train was still moving, he later died from his injuries.

The alleged attacker, a 26-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter.

Union demands action

Deutsche Bahn board member Evelyn Palla said the death left her “shocked and saddened,” calling it a black day for railway staff.

“We at Deutsche Bahn condemn this horrific outburst of violence and the utterly senseless death of our colleague in the strongest possible terms. We all have to ask ourselves why such violent eruptions keep occurring,” Palla said in a LinkedIn post.

The Railway and Transport Union (EVG) called for a minute of silence. “Today the railway family stands still,” said EVG chairman Martin Burkert.

“And starting tomorrow, we will increase the pressure once again. This brutal attack must now trigger a rethink,” Burkert added, urging politicians to act.

Violence on rails

Official data show assaults on railway staff are frequent. From January to November 2025, nearly 3,000 railway employees were victims of criminal offences, according to the Interior Ministry.

There were an average of five physical attacks per day, alongside four daily threats. Since 2024, Deutsche Bahn has begun equipping some frontline staff with voluntary body cameras.

Sources: Euronews, LinkedIn-post from Evelyn Palla, Deutsche Welle, German Interior Ministry