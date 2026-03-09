US commander framed Iran conflict as “God’s Plan”

Concerns about religious messaging inside the U.S. military have emerged after service members reported how the conflict with Iran was described by some leaders.

According to reporting by The Independent, cited by Newsner, hundreds of troops have raised objections, alleging that religious language was used to frame the situation and the role of President Donald Trump

The allegations have prompted renewed debate over the separation of religion and military command.

Watchdog receives reports

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, an organization that monitors religious influence within the armed forces, said it received complaints from more than 200 service members.

According to the group, the concerns came from personnel across several branches, including the Marines, Air Force and Space Force.

The watchdog says the reports describe instances where commanders used faith-based narratives when discussing the ongoing tensions with Iran.

Some of the complaints were submitted on behalf of entire units rather than individual soldiers.

Claims from troops

One complaint involved a noncommissioned officer serving in a unit that could reportedly deploy to the region at short notice.

According to the account, the officer said a commander urged leaders to motivate troops using spiritual language, portraying the conflict as part of a broader religious narrative tied to biblical prophecy.

The complaint states that references were made to passages from the Book of Revelation concerning Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ.

The commander allegedly told personnel that the war was “all part of God’s divine plan.”

The complaint also quotes the commander as saying: “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

Discomfort among soldiers

According to Newsner, one report submitted through the foundation represented 15 members of the same unit who said they felt uneasy about the messaging.

Those included 11 Christians as well as one Muslim and one Jewish service member.

Mikey Weinstein, an Air Force veteran who leads the foundation, told The Guardian that military personnel often feel unable to challenge such rhetoric because of the strict chain of command.

“Military members are not really able to stand up for themselves, because your military superior is not your shift manager at Starbucks,” he said.

Political attention

The allegations have also renewed scrutiny of figures linked to Christian nationalist ideology within political circles.

Among those mentioned is U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has previously spoken positively about the doctrine known as “sphere sovereignty,” a concept associated with Christian reconstructionism.

Newsner reported that Hegseth previously shared a television segment featuring pastor Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches in Idaho.

In the segment, Wilson said: “I would like to see this nation being a Christian nation, and I would like this world to be a Christian world.”

When asked about the claims, the Pentagon did not directly respond to the complaints but instead pointed to public statements about the military operation in Iran.

Sources: Newsner, The Guardian