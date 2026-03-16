Norway clarifies position on deployment of nuclear weapons

Norway has reaffirmed its position on nuclear weapons as debate grows across Europe over deterrence and security. The country says it will remain committed to NATO’s nuclear strategy while maintaining its long-standing policy at home.

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The statement comes as several European leaders discuss nuclear security amid rising geopolitical tensions, reports RBC-Ukraine.

No nuclear deployment

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Norway has no plans to allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory.

“As far as Norway is concerned, we are not changing our policy. There will be no deployment of nuclear weapons in Norway,” Støre stated, according to RBC-Ukraine.

He stressed that while Norway will not host nuclear weapons, it continues to rely on NATO’s nuclear deterrence as a key element of the alliance’s security framework.

NATO deterrence

Støre emphasized that NATO must preserve strong collective nuclear capabilities to maintain stability and deterrence.

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Norway, a long-time member of the alliance, bases its security policy on NATO’s shared defense system.

The Norwegian leader also said Oslo is open to discussions with France about deeper strategic cooperation.

Debate across Europe

The issue of nuclear deterrence has been increasingly discussed among European leaders.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb recently said Finland should operate as a full NATO member without restrictions but clarified that Helsinki has no plans to host nuclear weapons during peacetime.

Wider nuclear tensions

The debate comes amid broader global concerns about nuclear weapons.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said he would accept nuclear weapons from France or the United Kingdom “with pleasure,” responding to Russian claims that Ukraine seeks nuclear arms from allies.

At the same time, CNN has reported that China may be developing a new generation of nuclear weapons and may have carried out an explosive test as part of efforts to modernize its arsenal.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine, CNN