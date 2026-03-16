Europe has a new defense against ballistic missiles – and now, it will be combat-tested in Ukraine

Ukraine plans to test a new European air defense system in real combat conditions once it is delivered later this year. The system is expected to provide an alternative to the US-made Patriot platform.

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Kyiv says the upcoming deployment could determine whether Europe’s newest missile defense technology can intercept ballistic threats, reports United24.media.

New system expected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will receive the next-generation SAMP/T NG air defense system from France and intends to test it against ballistic missiles, according to UNITED24 Media.

The system, developed jointly by France and Italy, is designed to significantly expand the capabilities of the existing SAMP/T platform.

“SAMP/T is the only alternative in Europe today,” Zelenskyy said.

“We will see this year whether the new SAMP/T systems can shoot down ballistic missiles. This year we will receive the system and test it against ballistic threats. If it works, it will become long-term good support.”

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Priority access

Zelenskyy said Kyiv has discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron and aims to secure early access to the system if it proves capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

“If we succeed with the French and manage to shoot down ballistic missiles, then this will be the first such alternative,” Zelenskyy said.

“We have agreed that Ukraine will be first in line. Because as soon as they start shooting down ballistic missiles, there will immediately be a queue.”

Advanced radar technology

The SAMP/T NG system is approaching the final stage of development and includes several key upgrades compared to earlier versions.

A major improvement is the introduction of new active electronically scanned array radars. The French version uses the Ground Fire radar developed by Thales, while the Italian system relies on the Kronos Grand Mobile HP radar built by Leonardo.

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The Ground Fire radar provides full 360-degree coverage and can detect aerial threats at distances of up to 400 kilometers.

Missile interception capability

The system will use the upgraded Aster 30 Block 1 NT interceptor missile.

According to developers, the missile is designed to intercept short-range ballistic missiles with ranges of up to 1,500 kilometers, along with aircraft and other aerial targets.

Separately, Italian defense company Leonardo has said it plans to test elements of its future Michelangelo integrated air and missile defense system in Ukraine by the end of 2026 ahead of NATO trials expected in 2027.

Sources: UNITED24 Media