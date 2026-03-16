A country just refused a U.S. request for military flights. Here’s why.

Switzerland has rejected a U.S. request for two military reconnaissance aircraft to fly over its territory during the war involving Iran. Swiss authorities said neutrality laws prohibit military overflights tied to the conflict, though humanitarian and non-combat flights remain permitted.

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Switzerland has rejected a request from the United States to allow American military aircraft to fly over its territory, citing the country’s strict neutrality laws amid the ongoing war involving Iran.

The Swiss government confirmed that Washington had requested permission for two U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft to cross Swiss airspace. Authorities denied the request because the flights were linked to military activity connected to the conflict.

Neutrality law invoked

Swiss officials said the decision was based on the country’s neutrality legislation, which restricts support for any party involved in an armed conflict.

“The neutrality law prohibits overflights by parties involved in the conflict that have a military purpose related to it,” the Swiss government said in a statement.

Switzerland has maintained a policy of neutrality for centuries and often applies strict rules regarding military activity connected to foreign wars.

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Some flights still approved

Despite rejecting the reconnaissance flights, the Swiss government approved three other U.S.-related flights.

These included one maintenance flight and two transport flights connected to the broader situation.

Officials explained that such flights may be allowed if they are not directly involved in military operations.

Humanitarian missions remain permitted

Swiss authorities emphasized that humanitarian and medical flights are exempt from neutrality restrictions.

This includes aircraft transporting wounded individuals or missions unrelated to combat.

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“Humanitarian and medical flights, including the transport of wounded people, as well as flights not related to the conflict are permitted,” the government said.

Future requests may be rejected

Swiss officials also warned that future overflight requests could be denied if they appear connected to military operations related to the conflict.

Authorities said requests exceeding normal traffic levels or lacking clear explanations about their purpose may also be rejected.

Sources: Reuters, dpa, Agerpres