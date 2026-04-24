Norway targets tech firms with strict age rules

Norway is moving toward stricter limits on young people’s access to social media.

A proposed law could make it one of several European countries tightening rules on tech platforms, reports DR News.

New age limit

The Norwegian government wants to ban social media use for children under 16.

According to DR News, citing NRK, the proposal would allow access only from the start of the year a teenager turns 16.

This marks a shift from an earlier plan that suggested a lower age threshold.

Officials say the change follows feedback gathered during consultations.

Uniform access rule

Leaders say the timing of access is designed to avoid inequality among students.

According to DR News, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said all teenagers would gain access at the same time, from January 1 of the year they turn 16.

This approach aims to prevent differences within school classes based on birth dates.

The government argues this creates a fairer system for young people.

Tech firms targeted

The proposal places responsibility on social media companies to enforce the rules.

According to DR News, platforms would be required to verify users’ ages before granting access.

Authorities have warned that companies could face penalties if they fail to comply.

The move signals a tougher stance on regulating large technology firms.

Concerns raised

Some experts have questioned whether the plan can be effectively enforced.

According to DR News, Norway’s Data Protection Authority has raised concerns about how age verification systems handle personal data.

There are doubts about whether existing technologies meet privacy standards.

Critics also question whether major platforms will fully comply.

European trend

Norway’s proposal reflects a wider movement across Europe.

According to DR News, countries including France, the UK, Greece and Austria have explored or introduced similar restrictions.

The bill will be debated later this year, and if approved by parliament, could take effect in 2027.

The outcome may influence how other countries approach youth access to social media.

Sources: DR News, NRK