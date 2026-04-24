Nuclear deterrence simulation near border to Russia in the making by France and Poland

New joint military exercises by France and Poland are set to simulate high-level deterrence scenarios close to Russia’s borders.

The drills highlight growing European defence coordination amid rising geopolitical tensions, reports United24 Media.

Joint exercises planned

France and Poland are preparing to carry out military drills on NATO’s eastern flank.

According to United24Media, the exercises will take place over the Baltic Sea and northern Poland.

The manoeuvres are expected to involve air force coordination and simulated strike scenarios.

They form part of broader efforts to strengthen regional security.

Nuclear deterrence focus

The exercises will include elements linked to nuclear deterrence strategy.

According to United24Media, French Rafale fighter jets will practise operations associated with nuclear-capable missions.

Polish F-16 aircraft will focus on reconnaissance, target identification and simulated long-range strikes.

The scenarios reportedly include potential targets in Russia and Belarus.

No permanent deployment

Despite the scale of the drills, no permanent nuclear deployment is planned.

According to United24Media, France does not intend to station nuclear warheads in Poland.

However, French aircraft are expected to take part in periodic joint training missions.

This approach allows cooperation without establishing a permanent presence.

Strategic shift

The exercises follow recent changes in France’s defence posture.

According to United24Media, President Emmanuel Macron has proposed extending France’s nuclear deterrence umbrella to European allies.

These plans aim to strengthen collective security as reliance on external partners evolves.

Poland has confirmed ongoing discussions about deeper cooperation in this area.

Broader cooperation

The drills are part of wider defence collaboration between the two countries.

According to United24Media, France and Poland recently discussed joint projects, including military communications systems.

Leaders have also explored ways to enhance early warning and air defence capabilities.

The developments reflect a push toward greater European military coordination.

Sources: United24Media, Wirtualna Polska, The Moscow Times