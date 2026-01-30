Obesity set to affect nearly half of U.S. adults by 2035

A new nationwide analysis paints a stark picture of America’s health trajectory, with researchers warning that weight-related illness is set to affect tens of millions more people in the coming decade.

The findings suggest the trend is broad, persistent and likely to intensify without major intervention.

According to abc News, a new study projects that obesity will affect nearly 126 million American adults by 2035.

A growing crisis

Researchers estimate that the number of adults living with obesity will rise by about 19 million over the next decade. That would mean almost half of U.S. adults meet the clinical definition by 2035.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows obesity rates have already more than doubled in the past 30 years, climbing from 34.7 million adults in 1990 to about 107 million in 2022.

“Our projections indicate that almost half of US adults will be living with obesity by 2035,” said Dr. Catherine O. Johnson of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Who is most affected

The research reviewed body mass index data from more than 11 million Americans across every state, broken down by age, sex and race.

Women were more affected than men overall, and Southern states recorded higher rates than other regions. Adults aged 45 to 64 showed the highest obesity levels.

Younger women under 35 experienced the fastest growth in obesity in recent years, a shift that Johnson warned could lead to earlier onset of diabetes and heart disease.

Deep disparities

Black women had the highest obesity rates in 2022, followed by Hispanic women, according to the study.

Experts said the disparities reflect structural factors such as income inequality, access to healthcare, food availability and opportunities for physical activity.

“Obesity is due to multifactorial set of causes including, but not limited to, access to healthy food, aspects of the built environment, and physical inactivity,” Johnson said.

Health system strain

Researchers warned that rising obesity rates will further burden the healthcare system, as the condition is linked to a wide range of chronic illnesses.

Johnson said obesity-related healthcare costs were estimated at nearly $200 billion in 2019 and are expected to climb.

“Public health strategies that deliver real results, as well as increased and equitable access to clinical interventions, are urgently needed,” she said.

The study did not focus on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which surged in use recently and may have contributed to a slight dip in obesity rates in 2024.

