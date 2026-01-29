On the brink: Trump weighs military action against Iran

Washington is weighing how far to escalate pressure on Tehran after weeks of unrest left thousands dead and Iran’s leadership visibly strained.

Others are reading now

Behind closed doors, US officials are debating whether military action could reignite protests — or risk triggering a wider regional crisis.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump is considering options against Iran that range from targeted strikes on security forces to broader attacks on facilities, though no final decision has been made.

Pressure after protests

Two US sources told Reuters that Trump wants to create conditions for renewed unrest after Iranian authorities violently crushed nationwide protests earlier this month.

The options under discussion include strikes against commanders and institutions blamed for the crackdown, with the aim of emboldening protesters to challenge government control, the sources said.

Iran’s leadership has acknowledged thousands of deaths, while rights group HRANA estimates nearly 6,000 people were killed. Reuters said it could not independently verify the figures.

Also read

Bigger strikes considered

US officials are also examining more expansive military scenarios with longer-term impact, including strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities or its nuclear enrichment programme.

Iran views its missiles as a key deterrent against Israel and has resisted negotiating limits, one source said.

The arrival of a US aircraft carrier and supporting warships in the Middle East has expanded Trump’s military options.

Despite the planning, Trump has not decided whether to pursue a military path, officials told Reuters.

Doubts among allies

Arab officials, Western diplomats and Israeli sources briefed on the discussions expressed concern that airstrikes could backfire.

Also read

A senior Israeli official said air power alone would not topple Iran’s clerical system and warned that even killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not guarantee regime collapse.

“If you’re going to topple the regime, you have to put boots on the ground,” the official said.

US intelligence assessments shared with allies reportedly conclude that while Iran’s leadership has been weakened, it remains firmly in control.

Iran prepares for conflict

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing for military confrontation while still seeking diplomatic channels.

Trump urged Iran to negotiate over its nuclear programme, warning that any future US attack would be “far worse” than earlier strikes on nuclear sites.

Also read

Iran says its nuclear programme is civilian but warned it would defend itself “like never before” if attacked.

Regional fears grow

Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman have lobbied Washington against a strike, fearing retaliation and regional instability.

Officials across the Middle East warned that a fractured Iran could trigger civil conflict, refugee flows and disruptions to oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States may pull the trigger,” one Arab official told Reuters, “but it will not live with the consequences. We will.”

Sources: Reuters