Oscars increase security after FBI warning about possible Iranian threat

Oscars ramp up security after FBI warning about possible Iranian threat.

Security has been tightened around this year’s Academy Awards following a warning from U.S. authorities about a possible threat linked to Iran.

Officials say the alert has not been verified, but organizers are taking precautions ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles.

FBI alert issued

According to local media cited by EFE, the FBI warned California authorities about a potential Iranian threat targeting the U.S. West Coast.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that the alert prompted additional security measures around the Oscars ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the government is reviewing an unverified claim involving a possible drone attack launched from a ship off the California coast.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that federal officials had informed state authorities about the possibility.

However, he emphasized that there is currently no indication of an immediate danger.

The FBI memo also noted that the intelligence behind the warning has not yet been verified.

Security tightened

Oscar organizers confirmed that security would be increased during the event.

Executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said the production team is working closely with federal and local law enforcement.

“We rely on the support of the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.

Ensuring safety

Kapoor said the goal is to ensure everyone attending or watching the event feels safe.

“This show has to run smoothly. But we want everyone who comes to this show, everyone who watches it, even those who are fans of the show when they’re outside the barriers, to feel safe, protected and welcome,” he explained.

According to Variety, security presence near the red carpet area was already increased earlier this week.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and broadcast live on ABC and Hulu.

