Outrage as Russian attack hits newborns’ hospital

A wave of overnight attacks across Ukraine has reignited outrage as civilians once again bear the brunt of the fighting. The timing of the strikes has cast a shadow over renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

At the center of the backlash is an attack on a medical facility treating some of the most vulnerable.

Hospital hit

Russian forces struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, wounding six people, including three women, and sparking a fire in the gynaecology reception area, according to Ukrainian officials cited by The Express.

Emergency services said Russian drones hit the hospital early on Sunday. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that while fires were extinguished and no deaths were reported at the site, the building sustained serious damage.

The incident prompted renewed condemnation of Moscow’s conduct as temperatures plunged across the country.

Winter pressure

Yuriy Boyechko, a commentator with the Humanitarian Foundation of Ukraine, said the strike showed Russia’s intent to exploit winter conditions to intensify pressure on civilians.

“The Kremlin’s overnight assault on Ukraine isn’t just another escalation; it is a direct betrayal of recent diplomatic assurances,” Boyechko said, referring to statements that Russia would pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

He added that despite claims of restraint, Russia launched a large-scale barrage targeting the power grid during extreme cold, leaving thousands without heat.

Beyond Zaporizhzhia

The attacks were not limited to one region. In Dnipro, a drone strike hit a bus carrying mineworkers from DTEK’s Ternivska mine, killing at least twelve people and injuring several others, Ukrainian authorities said.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal described it as a “cynical and targeted attack on energy sector workers”. Ukraine’s air force reported that overnight Russia launched 90 drones, with multiple strikes recorded across nine locations.

Separate incidents in Dnipro and Kherson left civilians dead or seriously wounded, while explosions were reported in Kyiv for around 40 minutes.

Diplomacy overshadowed

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said the attacks coincided with some of the coldest nights of the year, questioning claims of readiness for peace. Her account aligned with reports of more than 1,000 buildings in Kyiv losing heat.

Russia’s defence ministry said it struck military transport infrastructure and downed Ukrainian drones, without commenting on civilian casualties.

The strikes came as trilateral talks were set to resume in Abu Dhabi. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is “ready for substantive talks” toward a “real and dignified end” to the war, though deep divisions remain.

Sources: The Express



