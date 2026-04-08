Over 1.3 million Russian troops lost, Ukraine claims

Ukraine’s military has released updated figures on Russian losses, pointing to continued heavy fighting along the front..

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The latest data highlights the scale of attrition more than two years into the full-scale war, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Mounting losses

Russia has lost more than 1.3 million troops since launching its invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s General Staff said on April 6, according to The Kyiv Independent.

The total includes 940 casualties recorded over the past 24 hours.

The figures, which cannot be independently verified, reflect Kyiv’s ongoing assessment of battlefield losses.

Equipment toll

In addition to personnel losses, Ukraine reports significant destruction of Russian military hardware.

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According to the General Staff, Russia has lost thousands of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems, along with aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The figures also include naval losses, with dozens of ships and boats reportedly destroyed.

Ukraine’s numbers

Kyiv does not regularly publish its own casualty figures, citing operational security.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in February that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war.

He added that many more remain missing, with recovery efforts complicated by ongoing fighting and drone activity.

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Comparative estimates

Independent analysts suggest Russia’s losses are higher overall, though estimates vary.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has assessed that Russian casualties exceed Ukraine’s by a ratio of roughly “2.5:1 or 2:1.”

A January 2026 CSIS report estimated total Ukrainian casualties between 500,000 and 600,000, including up to 140,000 killed.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, CSIS