Tesla retakes EV crown as BYD slump reshapes global race

Tesla has reclaimed its position as the world’s top EV maker after a sharp drop in BYD sales, as policy changes in China send ripple effects across the global car market.

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The balance of power in the electric vehicle market has shifted again, with Tesla reclaiming the top spot after a sharp downturn at its main rival.

The reversal highlights how policy changes in China and shifting demand are beginning to ripple through the global auto industry.

According to data cited by InsideEVs, Tesla delivered 358,023 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, a 6.5% increase year-on-year. BYD, which led the market in 2025, saw its fully electric vehicle sales fall 25.5% to 310,389 units.

The two companies have traded the lead since 2023, underscoring how tight competition has become at the top of the EV market.

China drives the shift

The drop in BYD’s sales is closely tied to changes in China, the world’s largest EV market.

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Government subsidies have been reduced significantly, with incentives now capped at around 20,000 yuan, while a new 5% tax on electric vehicles has been introduced.

The shift means buyers face higher costs and fewer incentives, weakening demand in a market that has been the backbone of global EV growth.

Global ripple effects

Because China dominates EV production and sales, changes there are quickly felt worldwide.

A slowdown from BYD could intensify competition abroad, particularly in Europe, where Chinese brands have been expanding and EV demand continues to grow.

At the same time, Tesla’s regained lead may strengthen its position in Western markets, especially as it continues to scale production around a smaller, more focused lineup.

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Different models, different risks

Tesla’s growth has come despite a relatively narrow product range, with the Model 3 and Model Y accounting for most deliveries.

BYD, by contrast, sells a much broader portfolio and still outsold Tesla overall when including plug-in hybrids, delivering nearly 700,000 vehicles globally in the first quarter.

However, that scale has not shielded it from policy shifts in its home market.

In the United States, meanwhile, the removal of federal EV tax credits has also forced automakers to adjust strategies, adding another layer of uncertainty across the industry.

A market still in flux

The latest shift underscores how quickly the EV landscape can change.

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BYD is continuing its push into international markets, with plans to significantly increase sales outside China, while Tesla is consolidating its position in key regions.

For consumers and manufacturers alike, the result is a more volatile and competitive global market—where policy decisions, pricing and product strategy can rapidly reshape the leaderboard.

Sources: InsideEVs, Motor1