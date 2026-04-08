Meryl Streep opens up about life as a grandmother

Meryl Streep shares rare insight into life as grandmother-of-six.

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Meryl Streep is set to reprise Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, due in cinemas next month. The original film debuted two decades ago and drew inspiration from life at Vogue under longtime editor Anna Wintour.

In a Vogue interview led by director Greta Gerwig, both Streep and Wintour reflected on their lives beyond work.

Gerwig asked: “How does being a grandmother balance with work?”

Streep responded: “It’s just grabbing seconds, just grabbing everything you can of them, with the knowledge of how completely fleeting it all is and how rapidly time goes.”

She added: “This is what my mother said to me, and I said, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ It’s the longest, shortest time. And you can’t get anything back. So take as much as you can…. I find it divine.”

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According to Vogue, Streep said she has six grandchildren all under the age of six, describing the experience as deeply meaningful despite the challenges of distance.

Family first

“I have six grandchildren, six under six. They’re six, five, four, three, two, and one. I hope we’re not done, but we’ll see,” she said.

She added: “I can’t even talk about how much it means to me that my kids give me as much time as they do with their kids.”

Streep noted that her family is split across coasts in the United States, meaning frequent travel. She also joked that some consider her “over-involved” in her grandchildren’s lives.

Wintour also spoke about her own family, saying: “I try to instil in my children and my grandchildren that it’s family that counts and family who will give you love and support.”

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She added: “If you have that, everything else will be fine.”

Sources: Vogue