Over 1,000 caves found under Nottingham streets

Beneath the streets of an English city long tied to legend, archaeologists are uncovering more than expected. What was once thought to be a well-mapped underground is revealing fresh surprises.

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New findings suggest the story of Nottingham’s subterranean world is far from complete.

Recent work has pushed the number of known caves beneath Nottingham beyond 1,000, according to WPtech, citing Nottingham City Council. Some of the latest spaces came to light not during planned digs, but as a byproduct of routine roadworks.

City archaeologist Scott Lomax said the growing total includes chambers previously believed lost to 20th-century construction. “Through archaeological exploration and research, more caves have been discovered than expected, including some that were thought to have been destroyed by development in the 20th century,” he stated.

Expanding underground

The scale of the network has shifted significantly over time. Since systematic surveys began in 2009, recorded sites have surged from 425 to well over 900, reflecting both deeper investigation and rising interest in the city’s hidden layers.

Among the latest discoveries is a chamber roughly 17 meters long and 4 meters wide, accessed via a vertical shaft. Its structure highlights how varied and complex these spaces can be.

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“These latest discoveries further cement Nottingham’s reputation as the city with the largest number of underground caves,” Lomax added.

Layers of history

The caves themselves date back centuries, carved into soft sandstone and adapted for different uses. Early references appear as far back as the 9th century, when Bishop Asser described Nottingham as “a place of many caves.”

Over time, these spaces served as homes, workshops, storage areas for beer and wine, and even shelters during World War II.

Some were rented to poorer residents until the practice was halted in 1845. Today, the site is protected by Historic England as a significant part of the city’s heritage.

Legend and lore

The underground network is also woven into local folklore. Stories connect the caves to Robin Hood, with some traditions claiming he used them to conceal horses or evade capture.

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Other tales suggest he may have been imprisoned in a dungeon now associated with the Galleries of Justice, as reported by BBC News.

To better understand the system, researchers from Trent and Peak Archaeology and the University of Nottingham have created detailed 3D maps using laser scanning technology.

A living attraction

Known as the “City of Caves,” the network has become a popular destination for visitors. Parts of it are open to the public, offering a glimpse into the city’s layered past.

Despite the centuries of change above ground, conditions below remain steady, with temperatures holding at around 14 degrees Celsius year-round.

Sources: WPtech, BBC News