Turkey leads in battery storage innovation ahead of COP31

As Turkey prepares to host Cop31 in Antalya, it is emerging as a key player in the global energy transition – not just for its climate policies, but for its bold approach to energy storage.

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While many European countries focus primarily on expanding renewables, Turkey is positioning itself as a leader in battery storage, a critical yet often overlooked component of a sustainable energy future.

Data from Ember reveals that Turkey has approved over 33GW of battery storage capacity since 2022. This figure far exceeds the combined storage plans of many European nations, reflecting a more diversified approach to energy policy.

Against the backdrop of ongoing energy security concerns, fueled by geopolitical tensions, Turkey’s strategy seems more urgent than ever.

Coal, Storage, and Policy Innovation

Despite its renewable energy expansion, Turkey remains dependent on coal, which still provided 34% of the country’s electricity last year.

This reliance on fossil fuels, paired with a growing commitment to clean energy, underscores the complexities of Turkey’s transition, according to The Guardian.

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A major driver of the country’s storage growth has been a 2022 regulatory change. Under the new rules, renewable energy projects are required to include battery storage in order to gain grid access. This policy has created a surge in investment, with developers proposing 221GW of storage capacity.

According to Ember’s analysis, this shift has sent a powerful signal to investors, although challenges related to permitting delays and fluctuating market prices remain.

The rapid decrease in solar and battery prices over the past decade has made this growth more feasible. Energy expert Greg Nemet, who wasn’t involved in the Ember report, noted to The Guardian:

“Cheap solar and batteries create a tremendous opportunity for creating a cheap, clean and reliable energy system.”

Balancing Growth and Fossil Fuel Reliance

Turkey’s renewable energy goals remain ambitious, with plans to triple its wind and solar capacity from 40GW to 120GW by 2035.

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However, the pace of progress has been slower than expected, partly due to regulatory bottlenecks and challenging market conditions. Without addressing these hurdles, Turkey may struggle to meet its targets in time.

Turkey’s existing hydropower capacity helps to alleviate some of the immediate pressure for battery storage, but it is not a substitute for the scale of storage needed for a truly flexible and clean energy system.

As such, Turkey’s energy strategy must balance rapid growth with its ongoing fossil fuel reliance, creating both opportunities and risks for the country’s energy future.

Looking ahead, Turkey’s model offers valuable lessons for other emerging economies. It raises questions about how nations with large fossil fuel investments can accelerate their energy transitions without sacrificing stability.

If successful, Turkey’s approach could serve as a model for countries like India or Brazil, where similar challenges exist.

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Sources: The Guardian, Ember