Paralyzed man feeds himself after receiving experimental brain electrodes

Living with a sudden, life-altering injury can make even the simplest daily tasks feel like distant memories.

For years, people facing severe paralysis have had to rely entirely on others. Now, a groundbreaking technology is beginning to offer a glimmer of hope for reclaiming that independence, reports The Guardian.

Rebuilding the connection

A New York man has achieved a major medical milestone after a devastating diving accident left him paralyzed. Keith Thomas could not lift his arms when he joined a clinical trial in 2021. Today, he can feed himself and enjoy a drink on his own.

This remarkable progress is thanks to a brain-computer interface that bypasses his spinal injury. Scientists implanted electrodes into his brain to detect his thoughts, routing those signals directly to his limbs so he can move again.

The technology also restores feeling. Pressure sensors on his fingertips send signals back to his brain, simulating touch. Because of this, Thomas can now feel his sister’s hand and pet his dog.

A long road

In July 2020, Thomas broke his neck after diving into a swimming pool. He blacked out immediately. Recalling the aftermath of the accident, Thomas said, “The next day I couldn’t even move.”

A few months later, he joined a clinical trial at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. The team published their findings in Nature Medicine, detailing his progress after 35 weeks of training.

Remarkably, his right arm grew 86 percent stronger, while his left saw a 62 percent increase. He can now scratch his own nose. Therapy also helped him regain feeling in a previously numb wrist.

Lasting progress

These neurological gains appear to have long-term benefits. In fact, some movement and sensation remain even when the system is switched off.

“In a recent follow up, it was found these gains were still present after more than two years,” said Bouton. “This is incredibly encouraging.”

While scientists need more trials with different spinal injuries to see how well it works on a larger scale, this breakthrough has opened an exciting new door for paralyzed patients.

Sources: The Guardian, Nature Medicine