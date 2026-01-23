Pentagon acquires secret device with Russian components

A little-known purchase by the US military is raising new questions

Details remain scarce, but recently disclosed information is reviving long-running suspicions.

The equipment’s origin, cost and potential purpose are now drawing renewed scrutiny.

A hidden purchase

According to CNN, the US Department of Defense has been testing a mysterious portable device for more than a year.

The equipment, small enough to fit in a backpack, emits radio waves and contains components manufactured in Russia.

American media report that the device was acquired during the previous US administration through a Department of Homeland Security operation, with Pentagon funding.

The price tag was reportedly in the “eight-figure” range.

The Pentagon has not disclosed the results of the tests or the precise capabilities of the device.

Havana syndrome link

Based on publicly available details, Scientific American reported that the device could be electromagnetic in nature.

Such characteristics have previously been linked by researchers to the so-called Havana Syndrome.

Havana Syndrome refers to a range of health problems reported by US diplomats and officials since 2015.

According to a 2023 statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price, symptoms include migraines, nausea, sudden pressure in the head, balance problems and other neurological issues.

Medical examinations also identified non-mechanical injuries to the brain and parts of the inner ear.

Official denials

US authorities have repeatedly denied that a hostile foreign power caused the syndrome.

The CIA said it did not question the experiences of affected officials but concluded the symptoms had varied causes.

At the same time, US government employees affected by Havana Syndrome became eligible for up to $180,000 in compensation.

Despite these assurances, speculation has continued about the possible use of sonic or electromagnetic weapons.

Russian connections

Journalists from the investigative outlet The Insider, working with Der Spiegel and CBS’s 60 Minutes, reported that Russian military intelligence officers from GRU Unit 29155 were present in multiple locations where Havana Syndrome cases were reported.

Le Monde has previously linked the same GRU unit to covert operations in Western countries, including the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK.

Investigators said members of Unit 29155 received Russian state honors for work on non-lethal acoustic weapons.

