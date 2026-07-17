Germany tests new military drone for combat casualty evacuations

Germany’s Bundeswehr is testing a new drone-based casualty evacuation system developed by Avilus, with trials designed to evaluate its effectiveness in supporting battlefield medical operations.

Germany’s armed forces are testing a new drone designed to evacuate injured personnel from combat zones as the military explores new technologies for battlefield medical support.

According to dpa, the Bundeswehr has begun trialling the system after signing a contract with German manufacturer Avilus earlier this year.

Drone testing

The dpa report said the agreement, signed in early April, covers a trial programme involving two “Grille” drones and includes training for Bundeswehr personnel.

The testing is intended to assess how the system performs under military conditions and whether it can be adapted to the operational needs of the armed forces’ medical service.

“The aim is to precisely adapt the system to the specific operational requirements of the armed forces through practical testing with the Bundeswehr’s medical service,” a statement said.

System capabilities

According to dpa, Avilus said the “Grille” drone has an operational range of around 50 kilometres and a cruising speed of approximately 90 kilometres per hour.

The manufacturer added that the aircraft can transport a casualty weighing up to 135 kilograms, providing a potential new capability for evacuating wounded soldiers from combat zones.

Sources: dpa