Billionaire investor Peter Thiel delivered a wildly provocative speech at Aspen, accusing the Pope of advancing Chinese interests while warning of a socialist takeover in American politics.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel just delivered a string of explosive warnings about the future of global technology. During a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the Palantir co-founder took direct aim at the Vatican. According to a report by CNN, Thiel bizarrely accused Pope Leo XIV of acting as a “Chinese communist agent.”

The controversy stems from the Pope’s recent encyclical demanding strict international regulations on artificial intelligence. Thiel argued that these religious warnings will only slow down American developers in the global tech race. Since Beijing notoriously ignores the Vatican, he claimed this moral crusade inadvertently hands China a strategic victory.

The Aspen audience reportedly met this wild characterization of the American-born Pope with stunned laughter. However, the tech mogul’s friction with the Catholic Church has been brewing for quite some time. Just months ago, he delivered highly controversial lectures in Rome regarding the Antichrist and existential technological threats.

Predicting a radical shift in American politics

Beyond the Vatican, Thiel offered dire predictions regarding the immediate future of American political institutions. He warned the audience that a “democratic-socialist takeover” is currently sweeping through the Democratic Party. The billionaire pointed to recent progressive victories in local mayoral races as proof of this radical shift.

Thiel argued that this ideological pivot presents an existential threat to the nation’s democratic foundation. He surprisingly dismissed the Republican Party as the “less important” faction in this broader cultural war. Instead, he claimed that if the Democratic Party completely falls to socialism, the entire country is finished.

He then pivoted to a highly unorthodox interpretation of the American Revolution to justify his distrust of institutions. Thiel framed the historic rebellion not as a fight against a king, but against a totalitarian parliament. He argued that modern bureaucracies, like the European Union, treat everyday citizens like mindless video game characters.

The power of the deep state and tech monopolies

The conversation eventually shifted to Palantir and its massive federal contracts with the American national security establishment. Despite billions in government deals, Thiel insisted his software company is not secretly fused with the “deep state.” He highlighted that power in the United States remains relatively distributed between tech giants and Washington bureaucrats.

However, he warned that this distributed power could easily be weaponized by rival artificial intelligence companies. Thiel floated a baseless conspiracy theory that the AI firm Anthropic plans to rig the 2028 presidential elections. He claimed their advanced algorithms could easily outwit Elon Musk’s ideological efforts on his social media platforms.

Finally, Thiel defended his company’s namesake, which originates from the magical seeing stones in Tolkien’s fantasy universe. Critics often point out that the fictional palantíri were ultimately used by the dark lord Sauron for manipulation. Thiel smugly dismissed these literary critiques, noting that the good guys actually used the stones to win, fully displaying a lack of literary proficiency regarding the Tolkien universe.