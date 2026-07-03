Putin adviser issues chilling nuclear warning to NATO: “Reduce entire countries to dust”

Russia escalates nuclear rhetoric with terrifying new proposal

Russia’s increasingly aggressive nuclear rhetoric has taken another step forward after one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest strategic advisers urged Moscow to rewrite its military doctrine in a way that would leave virtually no room for political discretion.

Sergei Karaganov, a longtime foreign policy strategist often nicknamed “Professor Doomsday,” argues that Russia should be required—not merely allowed—to launch nuclear weapons if it comes under attack from a militarily superior power.

According to him, such a policy would deter Western nations from continuing military support for Ukraine.

Proposal would make nuclear retaliation mandatory

Karaganov believes Russia’s current doctrine should be strengthened by making nuclear retaliation an automatic obligation whenever the country faces war with nations possessing greater economic, demographic or technological strength.

“One of the forthcoming changes must be that Russia is obliged – and undertakes to – use nuclear weapons should a war be waged against it by countries that surpass it in terms of demographic, economic and scientific-technical potential,” says Karaganov according to Express.

According to the influential political scientist, such a shift would discourage NATO countries from taking actions that Moscow interprets as direct involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Western governments of becoming participants in the conflict by supplying Kyiv with weapons, intelligence and military assistance.

European countries singled out

Karaganov also singled out several European nations, arguing that countries hosting nuclear weapons or supporting military action against Russia should expect devastating consequences.

Germany received particular criticism, while Finland was also mentioned following recent rule changes that allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on Finnish territory.

“A single missile of this type would be enough to reduce an average European country to dust.”

He further claimed that Russia’s newest generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles provides the capability to strike both distant and nearby targets, insisting that making those capabilities unmistakably clear would prevent future wars rather than provoke them.

Escalating rhetoric

Karaganov has long advocated a tougher Russian nuclear posture and remains an influential voice in Moscow’s strategic debate through his role as honorary chairman of Russia’s Council on Foreign and Defence Policy.

He also argued that countries allowing nuclear weapons onto their territory should become legitimate targets under a revised doctrine.

“We simply need to make it clear to [the West] that any war games against Russia – or any war games at all – will lead to their destruction.”

His remarks add to a series of increasingly confrontational statements from senior Russian figures as tensions between Moscow and NATO remain elevated over the war in Ukraine.