Putin’s attack dog threatens NATO-neighbour: “Now on Russia’s nuclear target list”

The two countries have a bloody history.

Moscow has issued a stark warning to its NATO-neighbour.

According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Finland has officially landed on Russia’s nuclear target list.

The aggressive move follows Helsinki’s historic decision to dismantle a longstanding ban on the weapons.

The former Russian president took to social media to mock the Nordic nation’s recent policy overhaul.

“Finland has lifted the ban on hosting nuclear weapons. What does this change for Finns? Just one minor thing: their country is now on Russia’s nuclear target list. Rejoice, Finland, you have reached the pinnacle of security!” Medvedev wrote on X.

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A little background

Back in mid-June, the Finnish Parliament voted to permit the transit and hosting of alliance nuclear weapons during crises.

It was a major decision. By opening its borders, the country has deepened its integration with NATO, an alliance it joined following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish defense officials view the policy as a crucial shield. Speaking on the matter, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen explained that “the historic reform strengthens the security of Finland and NATO as a whole”.

The Winter War

Finland and Russia have a bloody history.

On November 30, 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Finland three months after World War II broke out.

The Soviet Union vastly outnumbered the Finnish defenders, but when the war ended three and a half months later, the Soviets had lost between 125,000 and 168,000 soldiers, with roughly 200,000 wounded or sick.

Finnish casualties are estimated to have been roughly 26,000, with approximately 44,000 wounded.