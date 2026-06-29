Resolving historical grievances between neighboring countries is a delicate and ongoing diplomatic challenge.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, even decades after a conflict ends, the financial and moral obligations of the past can resurface in unexpected ways. A fresh proposal from Central Europe is now testing how much a nation is willing to pay to heal old wounds.

A modified request

Poland is reshaping its approach to a long-standing dispute with Germany. The government in Warsaw has introduced a new funding request aimed at supporting aging citizens who survived past atrocities.

Officials in Warsaw are pushing Berlin to provide surviving victims of Nazi occupation with an annual stipend of 10,000 zlotys, a report by Ukrainska Pravda revealed. This requested sum amounts to approximately 2,333 euros for each individual on a yearly basis.

The latest proposal marks a dramatic shift in tone. Journalists noted that the current administration’s stance is significantly more moderate than the massive claims pushed by the country’s previous leadership.

Counting the cost

How Berlin will finance these ongoing yearly payouts is an issue that hasn’t been resolved yet. Time is also running out to deliver the assistance.

Experts estimate that there are currently around 50,000 living Polish victims of Nazism. Because of their advanced age, this number is steadily decreasing every month.

Media projections indicate that Germany would face an initial bill of roughly 100 million euros during the first twelve months of the program. Over time, the total cost for Germany would reach approximately 300 million euros, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

A softened stance

This collaborative proposal is a stark contrast to the aggressive demands made just a few years ago. In September 2022, the former nationalist government shocked Europe by demanding a staggering 6.22 trillion zlotys in reparations.

That previous sum, which equaled more than 1.3 trillion euros, covered the entire scope of Nazi crimes during the occupation. The German federal government immediately rejected the claim, stating there was absolutely no legal basis for it.

The political landscape changed when Prime Minister Donald Tusk took power. His administration softened the rhetoric while still insisting that some form of financial compensation was necessary.

Berlin eventually showed a willingness to compromise. In 2024, German officials promised to establish some form of payments specifically designated for the remaining Polish survivors.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda