Poll shows how many Americans agree with Trump’s war in Iran

About 27% of Americans approve of the U.S. strikes on Iran.

Others are reading now

A new Reuters/Ipsos survey shows most U.S. adults do not support recent U.S. military action against Iran and believe President Donald Trump is too quick to use force abroad.

The poll, conducted during the initial coordinated Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, found that just 27 percent of Americans approved of the military action, while 43 percent disapproved and about 29 percent were undecided, according to Reuters.

The survey wrapped up before the Pentagon announced the first operational U.S. casualties in the conflict.

Public divided on military approach

While support for the strikes was higher among Republicans, about 55 percent backed the action, a notable share of the GOP base appeared unsettled.

Roughly 42 percent of Republicans said they would be less inclined to support the campaign if U.S. troops suffered casualties, the poll showed.

Also read

Across the broader electorate, concerns about military intervention were even sharper.

About 56 percent of Americans said Trump is too willing to use force to advance U.S. interests, reflecting unease over his recent decisions in Iran, Venezuela, Syria and Nigeria.

The survey also highlighted the political climate surrounding U.S. foreign policy. Trump’s overall job approval in the poll stood at 39 percent, a slight drop from late February and lower than earlier in his term.

Broader context of opinion

The poll underscores a divided public at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Even among some supporters of the president, there is wariness about deeper military involvement, especially as conflict dynamics evolve and the risk of escalation grows.

Also read

Other surveys have found deep concern over escalation and hesitation toward U.S. military engagement unless there is a clear and direct threat.

the poll was conducted online with a representative sample of 1,282 U.S. adults and a margin of error of around 3 percent.

Sources: Reuters/Ipsos poll, Reuters, HotNews