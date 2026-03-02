Putin turns on his own: Leading propagandist arrested

A prominent voice in Russia’s pro-war media space has been detained.

The arrest comes amid mounting economic strain and signs of internal tension as the war in Ukraine continues.

Large-scale fraud.

Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky reported that Alexey Kostylov, founder of the media project “Readovka,” was detained on February 25.

According to LA.LV, Russian outlets close to the Kremlin say he has been charged with large-scale fraud.

Investigators are reportedly seeking his pre-trial detention for at least two months. Law enforcement sources cited by Russian media say the case concerns financial irregularities.

Media outlet affected

Kazansky suggested the case may be linked to the alleged misuse of funds allocated for war-related media activity.

He also claimed that Kostylov has effectively lost control of “Readovka,” which has been widely described as a supportive platform for Russia’s military campaign.

There has been no official confirmation from Russian authorities detailing the specific allegations beyond the reported fraud charge.

Signs of strain

The detention comes as Russia faces increasing economic challenges.

Business leaders in the Nizhny Novgorod region have reportedly appealed to local authorities to relay concerns to President Vladimir Putin about the risk of mass layoffs later this year.

Manufacturers warn that up to 20,000 jobs could be lost in the second half of the year if conditions do not improve.

Companies cite falling investment, declining orders and reduced production volumes. After preferential lending programmes were scaled back, many firms are borrowing at interest rates above 20%, limiting their ability to expand or even maintain operations.

Broader economic pressure

Delayed payments from state clients have also created difficulties, with unpaid invoices reportedly reaching tens of billions of rubles.

Surveys of businesses across Russia indicate that around 70% have reduced investment over the past year, while nearly half report profits have fallen by half. No companies surveyed reported an increase in orders.

While the defence sector remains active, it too is facing high borrowing costs and supply chain disruptions.

The case against Kostylov has yet to be publicly addressed by the Kremlin.

Sources: LA.LV.