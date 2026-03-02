Three US service members killed in Iran operation – Trump says, there will likely be more

Five additional personnel have been seriously wounded.
Three American service members have died during US military operations targeting Iran, marking the first confirmed fatalities since strikes began over the weekend.
US Central Command said Sunday that the troops were killed during what the Pentagon has called Operation Epic Fury.
Five more personnel were reported seriously injured. The identities of the three soldiers have not been released.
It is unclear, how the service members died.
Trump will “avenge” fallen service members
In a video posted on Truth Social on Sunday, US President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the families of the fallen service members and said, he hoped for a speedy recovery for the wounded.
He also warned the public, that the three deaths are unlikely to be the last of the conflict.
“America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists, who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump said.
Sources: Statement from US Centcom on X, statement from Donald Trump on Truth Social