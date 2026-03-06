Poll shows how many people in the UK support the war in Iran

Tensions between Washington and London have intensified after an Iranian drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus following US attacks on Iran.

Others are reading now

The incident has added pressure on the UK government, while new polling suggests the British public is uneasy about the escalation, reports LADbible.

Base targeted

Shortly after the United States launched strikes on Iranian missile sites, Iran responded with a drone attack against RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The strike caused minor damage and no injuries, but British authorities temporarily evacuated the base as a precaution.

The base had been involved in US operations after the UK allowed American forces to use RAF facilities for strikes against Iranian missile launchers and storage locations.

The decision followed an earlier refusal by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow British bases to be used in the initial wave of attacks.

Also read

Diplomatic strain

The hesitation drew criticism from US president Donald Trump, who spoke to The Sun about the UK’s stance.

“He has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. We love the UK.

“This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe.”

He added: “It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before. It’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.”

Starmer has defended the government’s cautious approach, stressing that Britain would not support military escalation without clear legal justification.

Also read

Public reaction

A YouGov snap poll cited by LadBible indicates that many Britons are uncomfortable with the US strikes.

The survey of 4,132 UK adults found that 49 percent oppose the attacks on Iran, while 28 percent support them, reports LADbible.

Public opinion also appears sceptical about allowing US forces to operate from British bases.

Half of respondents said they were against RAF bases being used for strikes on Iran, even if the targets were limited to missile sites.

Careful stance

The same survey suggests many people prefer a neutral position from the UK government.

Also read

Around 45 percent said Britain should neither praise nor condemn the American attacks.

Starmer told MPs in the House of Commons on 2 March that past conflicts shaped the government’s cautious policy.

“This Government does not believe in regime change from the skies. The lessons of history have taught us that it is important when we make decisions like this that we establish there is a lawful basis for what the United Kingdom is doing,” he said.

“That is one of the lessons from Iraq – that there is a viable thought-through plan with an objective that can be achieved.”

Sources: LadBible, YouGov, The Sun