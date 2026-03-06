Russia provides Iran with U.S. military target information

Geopolitical conflicts can change fast, and allies and adversaries often act in unexpected ways.

The ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has already shaken the Middle East. Now, intelligence indicates that Russia is playing a role behind the scenes, adding a new layer to the conflict.

Russia possess “comprehensive” knowledge

According to multiple officials familiar with the matter, Russia has been providing Iran with information about U.S. military positions, reports Digi24. This includes details on bases, warships, and aircraft across the region. The reports mark the first time that another major U.S. adversary appears to be indirectly participating in the war. Moscow has publicly called for an end to the fighting, describing it as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression,” but the intelligence shows a different story.

The exact extent of Russia’s support is unclear. Officials say Iran’s ability to locate U.S. forces has declined slightly since the conflict began. Still, one source described Moscow’s efforts as “fairly comprehensive.” On Sunday, six American soldiers were killed and several others wounded in a drone attack in Kuwait. Iran has launched thousands of drones and hundreds of missiles at U.S. military sites, embassies, and even civilian areas.

Long history of cooperation

In response, a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign has hit more than 2,000 Iranian targets, including missile bases, military vessels, and government facilities. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly described the Iranian military as “completely crushed.” She said their missile attacks were declining and their naval and manufacturing capabilities were being destroyed. She did not comment on Russia’s role in supporting Iran.

When asked about Russia and China, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. was focused on the fight and that those countries were “not really a factor here.” Officials familiar with Russian support confirmed that China does not appear to be assisting Iran militarily, despite its close ties with Tehran.

Russia and Iran have a long history of cooperation. In January 2025, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand military and defense collaboration. Analysts say the new intelligence points to a conflict that could widen, with multiple major powers influencing the outcome, even if indirectly.

The situation remains fluid, and the coming days will be critical in determining whether the conflict escalates further or begins to stabilize.