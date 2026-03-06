Iran’s war tests the limits of its partnerships with Russia and China

Rising tensions are prompting new questions about how far major international partnerships may extend during a crisis. Governments and markets alike are watching closely as the situation evolves and global interests intersect.

Shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz are adding urgency to the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Tanker traffic through the narrow passage between Iran and Oman, which normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, has slowed as security concerns grow.

Reuters writes that Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting energy facilities and infrastructure have unsettled global markets and pushed governments to monitor the situation closely.

Strategic waterway

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world. Oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates must pass through it before reaching international markets.

Recent strikes and counterstrikes have complicated shipping routes and insurance for tankers operating in the Gulf. Traders and energy companies are watching closely for signs of prolonged disruption.

The widening crisis is also drawing attention to Iran’s relationships with two major powers, Russia and China, both of which have maintained ties with Tehran despite Western sanctions.

China, for instance, is widely regarded as Iran’s largest oil customer, while Russia and Iran have cooperated on military matters and coordinated operations in Syria during that country’s civil war.

Careful messaging

Despite those ties, public messaging from Moscow and Beijing has been cautious.

According to Digi24, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is not a participant in the war and must prioritize its own interests.

Moscow has nevertheless called for an end to the fighting and kept diplomatic contacts with several Gulf states.

China has emphasized de-escalation. Beijing said it would send a special envoy to the region as tensions rise.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China “firmly opposes any actions that violate the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries,” urging the parties involved to avoid intensifying the confrontation.

Tehran’s response

Iranian officials insist that their country still has important international backing.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Russia and China continue to stand by Tehran.

Digi24 reports he said that the two countries support Iran “politically and in other ways,” though he declined to specify what kind of assistance that might involve.

Asked whether military help had been provided since U.S. and Israeli strikes began nearly a week earlier, Araghchi said such cooperation “has always been provided.”

When pressed specifically about Moscow’s role, he added: “You know, we have worked together in the past and this has continued and will continue, I think.”

Analysts cited by Reuters say both Russia and China appear focused on protecting their broader strategic interests, including regional stability and energy flows, rather than becoming directly involved in the fighting.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24.