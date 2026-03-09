Russian politician says war with Europe ‘Very Likely’

A Russian lawmaker has suggested that a broader conflict between Russia and European countries could become increasingly likely as tensions remain high over the war in Ukraine.

The remarks come as the conflict enters its fifth year and military preparations across Europe continue to draw attention from Moscow.

The comments add to growing concerns about the possibility of further escalation between Russia and the West, reports LADbible.

War fears grow

Alexei Zhuravlev, a hardline Russian politician, said in an interview with Russian-language outlet News.ru that a confrontation with Europe could happen.

“I think it’s very likely,” he said, according to LADbible.

Zhuravlev argued that European defence strategies are provoking Russia rather than easing tensions.

Ukraine and Europe

He claimed that European countries are backing Ukraine partly to keep Russian forces occupied while strengthening their own militaries.

“The Europeans need Ukraine precisely to tie down our forces and simultaneously arm themselves,” he said.

According to Zhuravlev, some European states are increasing military production and expanding their defence capabilities.

Military moves

The politician also referred to Germany’s growing military presence in the Baltic region.

He pointed to the deployment of a permanent German brigade in Lithuania, a NATO member that borders Russia and its ally Belarus.

“For the first time since World War II, they have a base in the Baltics,” he said.

Zhuravlev further claimed that Europe is effectively “blockading Kaliningrad,” the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that hosts Russia’s Baltic Fleet.

“The more we give in, the more pressure they’ll continue to exert,” he added.

Broader tensions

The comments come as European governments increase military readiness amid ongoing concerns about the war in Ukraine.

According to reports cited by LADbible, Germany has been reviewing defence preparedness, including proposals involving military testing for young adults and education programs about war preparedness in schools.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also urged member states to accelerate military spending and strengthen defence capabilities.

Mixed messages from Moscow

Despite Zhuravlev’s warning, other Russian officials have previously denied any intention to attack NATO or EU countries.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia does not plan to strike Western nations.

“Russia has never had and does not have such intentions, but any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response,” he said, according to the BBC.

