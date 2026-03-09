Putin imposes new law: Foreign fighters in the Russian army will now be protected from prosecution abroad

The exact number of foreign fighters in the Russian forces is unknown, but it is estimated to be thousands.

In January 2026, the BBC reported that the Russian army might have signed up as many as 20,000 foreign fighters (either as volunteers or by tricking them into fighting) to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Legislation about fighting on behalf of another nation abroad varies from nation to nation, but Putin has now signed a law to protect all the foreign fighters on the Russian side from being prosecuted abroad, The Kyiv Post reported.

The move comes as Moscow continues seeking additional manpower while trying to avoid another large domestic mobilization.

Legal protection expanded

The new law bars Russia from extraditing foreign citizens or stateless persons who served under contract with the Russian armed forces.

According to The Kyiv Post, the legislation states that those individuals cannot be handed over to other countries for criminal prosecution or to enforce court sentences if their alleged offenses relate to participation in combat.

Russia’s State Duma approved the bill on Feb. 26, and the Federation Council passed it on March 4 before Putin signed it into law.

Participation in foreign wars is considered a criminal offense in many countries, including some that maintain diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Recruitment and citizenship

Russia began allowing foreign citizens to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry in November 2022. Stateless individuals became eligible in July 2024.

Beginning in January 2024, foreign recruits and their families were offered a simplified route to Russian citizenship that removed requirements such as language testing and five years of permanent residence.

Later policy changes allowed documents confirming discharge from service or medical rulings declaring soldiers unfit for duty to be used as grounds for citizenship applications, provided they had fought in the war against Ukraine.

