Priest who gifted Putin a horse dies at front

A Russian Orthodox priest who drew attention for taking part in combat during the war in Ukraine has reportedly been killed. His case had previously sparked controversy within church circles.

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The priest, Pavel Kunitsyn, became widely known after footage emerged of him actively participating in fighting.

Controversial figure

According to o2.pl, Kunitsyn, from Murmansk, served as a military chaplain following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He gained notoriety in 2022 after publishing a video showing himself in religious clothing while firing a grenade launcher toward Ukrainian positions.

The footage prompted backlash and raised questions about the role of clergy in the conflict.

Soon after, church authorities publicly distanced themselves from him.

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Church response

His superiors moved quickly in response to the video.

The bishop of Murmansk at the time decided to remove Kunitsyn from the diocese.

The decision reflected concerns over his actions and the image they projected.

Despite this, reports indicate he remained involved with Russian forces at the front.

Background details

Beyond his military role, Kunitsyn had a varied background.

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He previously worked at a cadet school and, in 2016, attempted to win a seat on the Severomorsk city council, a key base for Russia’s Northern Fleet.

He was also known for his interest in horses and founded a hippotherapy business.

According to reports, he claimed to have gifted a horse to President Vladimir Putin.

War and symbolism

Kunitsyn’s story highlights the unusual and sometimes controversial roles individuals have taken on during the conflict.

His transition from priest to armed participant drew both criticism and attention.

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The circumstances of his death have not been detailed.

His case remains a striking example of how the war has blurred traditional boundaries.

Sources: o2.pl, Centrum Europy



