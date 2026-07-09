Primary turnout suggests democrats may have the upper hand

Democrats are leading in U.S. primary election turnout, a trend that has historically signaled success in the November midterm elections.

New figures from the U.S. primary elections suggest that Democrats may have the wind at their backs ahead of the November midterm elections. According to an analysis, the party has so far secured a larger share of the votes cast in this year’s primaries than Republicans, and the trend could be a positive sign heading into November.

Preliminary figures show that Democrats account for 57 percent of all primary votes cast, while Republicans account for 43 percent.

According to HuffPost, CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, believes the pattern has historically been a strong indicator of the outcome of the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

The trend contrasts with the picture in the 2022 primaries, when Republicans recorded higher voter turnout.

A Historical Pattern

The current trend resembles the situation ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. At that time, Democrats also won a majority of primary votes before later securing control of the House of Representatives.

“This is a historically strong position for Democrats. The energy is on the Democratic side of the aisle,” Harry Enten said on CNN.

According to Enten, the party with the higher primary turnout has won a majority in the House of Representatives in every midterm election since 2006.

Eyes on November

During the broadcast, CNN anchor John Berman asked how significant primary turnout has historically been. The question prompted a review of previous election results.

“When your side turns out to vote more in the primary, it is a very good predictor of success in the fall midterm elections,” Enten said.

Whether the trend will hold through Election Day remains uncertain. However, historical experience suggests that strong engagement in the primaries has often been a positive indicator of a party’s performance in the midterm elections.

Primary Elections Offer Clues About November

Primary elections serve as the parties’ internal contests, in which voters help choose the candidates who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the midterm elections.

Although the primary results do not determine the outcome of the November election, voter turnout is often closely monitored by political analysts.

High turnout can indicate that a party’s supporters are especially motivated and engaged, which in some cases may carry over into higher participation in the general election, according to the United States House of Representatives.

What’s at Stake in the Midterm Elections

According to the United States House of Representatives, the midterm elections are held halfway through a U.S. presidential term and play a major role in determining the balance of power in Washington.

In the election, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested, while a portion of the seats in the Senate are also up for election.

A majority in the House of Representatives gives a party the ability to shape legislation, lead key committees, and significantly influence the president’s legislative agenda.

For that reason, developments in the primary elections are often viewed as an important barometer of voter enthusiasm ahead of November.

Sources: HuffPost, CNN, United States House of Representatives