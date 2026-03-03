Prime minister hits back after trump says UK was too slow

Trump said the decision took ‘far too much time’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has responded after President Donald Trump criticised the UK’s handling of a key military decision.

Earlier this week, Starmer confirmed that the United States would be allowed to use British military bases, including RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, for strikes linked to the situation in Iran.

The move followed reports that the UK had initially hesitated before granting approval.

UK grants access

In a televised address on March 1, Starmer outlined the reasoning behind the decision.

“The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose,” he said.

“We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved.

“The basis of our decision is the collective self-defence of longstanding friends and allies and protecting British lives.”

Trump criticism

Trump told The Telegraph that Britain’s approval came too slowly.

“It took far too much time. Far too much time,” he said.

“That’s probably never happened between our countries before. It sounds like he was worried about the legality.”

The U.S. president added that relations were “not as it was,” saying: “He has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. We love the UK. It’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.”

He compared Britain unfavourably to other European allies, adding: “France has been great. They’ve all been great. The UK has been much different from others.”

National interest

Starmer has defended his actions, saying the decision was made with Britain’s security in mind.

“It is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest, that is what I have done and I stand by it,” he said.

“But it is clear that Iran’s outrageous response has become a threat to our people, our interests and our allies and it cannot be ignored.

“Iran has lashed out across the region, they’ve launched hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones at countries that did not attack them.”

The exchange highlights strains within the traditionally close UK-U.S. relationship as the Middle East conflict deepens.

Sources: The Telegraph, UK Prime Minister’s Office statements.