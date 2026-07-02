Prince Harry faces multiple security threats ahead of UK trip

Traveling back to a former home is often supposed to be a time for celebration and reconnection with old roots. Yet, for some prominent figures, stepping back onto familiar soil comes with a massive burden of anxiety.

A highly sensitive situation behind the scenes shows just how dangerous a simple family trip can become, reports The Express.

Dangerous plots unmasked

The royal family is facing a massive security challenge as travel plans draw near. According to a report by The Express, a newly released security assessment reveals that Prince Harry faces six distinct terrorist threats ahead of his upcoming visit to the UK. The 41-year-old duke intends to attend an Invictus Games event in Birmingham.

The alarming news complicates a highly anticipated family reunion. Harry remains completely undecided about whether it is safe to bring Meghan Markle and their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While initial reports suggested the family would travel together, those plans are now up in the air.

The confidential report outlines serious danger from multiple radical groups. ITV News obtained a copy of the assessment, which details active plots from both jihadist and right-wing extremists. Most shockingly, the documents include an al-Qaeda publication explicitly calling for the duke’s assassination.

State protection dispute

This critical security file went straight to a specialized British committee deciding his fate. However, bureaucratic delays have complicated the process, as an independent risk board was recently paused without an explanation.

Private security firms hired by the family point to a new wave of invisible threats. They noted that “the highest priority threat” comes from lone actors or grassroots networks. This unpredictable hostility makes traditional security measures much harder to coordinate.

Local police forces are also working overtime. The assessment notes that the Metropolitan Police are currently tracking nearly 500 stalkers targeting royals. Alarmingly, half of them have actively threatened the couple and their kids.

The Duke of Sussex completely lost his automatic right to state-funded police protection back in 2020. The decision followed his high-profile move to the United States. Despite his high place in the line of succession, the ongoing security battle shows no signs of a quick resolution.

Sources: The Express, ITV News