Thirty U.S. states face extreme temperatures as Department of Energy declares power grid emergency

Part of the effort to vurb the risk of blackouts is to curtail power to data centers with backup generators.

An extreme heat wave is threatening the power supply in 30 U.S. states with a combined population of 160 million, and now the federal government is stepping in to prevent blackouts caused by the high temperatures.

On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency alert to prevent blackouts, requiring PJM Interconnection, the country’s largest grid operator, to protect essential services. Officials must keep hospitals operating without interruption. The grid serves roughly 65 million consumers across Washington, D.C., and parts of 13 states.

“Maintaining affordable, reliable, and secure power in the PJM service territory is non-negotiable,” Wright said in a statement. His administration blamed past political decisions for weakening the grid.

The federal directive remains in effect until Friday night. To conserve electricity, operators will curtail power to tech facilities such as large data centers that have backup generators.

Unprecedented power demand

Grid officials are forecasting a historic peak demand of 166,304 megawatts on Thursday. Reaching that level would break the previous record set in 2006.

Dangerous weather is currently gripping the East Coast, the Midwest, and the South. According to ABC News, heat indices could soar above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (over 43 degrees Celsius) in New York City and Philadelphia. Humidity will make it feel even worse.

“It’s going to really strain the grid,” Ramanan Krishnamoorti, an energy expert at the University of Houston, told ABC News. He expects record-breaking demand as millions stay home to celebrate the holiday.

Other regional power networks are bracing for trouble. Both the New York Independent System Operator and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator expect electricity demand to approach historic highs over the next few days.

Supply lines stretched

Cooling needs will remain intense overnight. Because temperatures will stay high, utilities cannot shut down power plants for routine maintenance. Blackouts are possible.

International relief may also be out of reach. New England usually imports low-cost electricity from Canada, but Canada is battling its own severe weather. Supply is tight across the region.

Despite tightening conditions, regional suppliers insist they are ready. Matthew Kakley, a spokesperson for ISO New England, told ABC News that operators can manage the system.

“We anticipate having the resources we need to meet consumer demand and required reserves, but we will be closely monitoring conditions,” Kakley said.