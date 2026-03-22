Prince Harry “Furious” After claims Meghan hurt his public image

Prince Harry was reportedly left shocked and angry after being confronted with claims that recent media projects involving him and Meghan Markle had damaged his reputation.

Others are reading now

The revelations appear in a new royal book that describes tensions surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s public image and charitable work, reports The Express.

Brand audit warning

According to The Express, royal author Tom Bower claims in his new book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family that Harry reacted strongly after hearing the results of a brand audit connected to his charity Sentebale.

The charity’s chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, reportedly conducted the audit among dozens of organisations and donors.

The findings suggested that recent projects involving Harry and Meghan Markle were negatively affecting how potential partners viewed the prince.

Claims about Meghan

The audit reportedly concluded that many organisations were reluctant to associate with the couple’s media ventures.

Also read

“People don’t want to be associated with your Netflix shows and especially not with Meghan,” Chandauka reportedly told Harry, according to Bower’s account.

The survey allegedly also suggested that Meghan’s public image was providing little value in the United States and could even be damaging Harry’s remaining brand globally.

Harry’s reaction

Bower claims Harry was surprised by the findings, having previously been used to strong public attention and popularity.

“Accustomed to being hailed as ‘box office’, Harry was stunned,” the author wrote.

The discussion reportedly took place during a flight to Singapore ahead of a fundraising trip to Tokyo in 2023.

Also read

Media projects and controversy

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released in January 2023 and became one of the most widely discussed royal books in recent years.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle launched the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March and later received a second season in August 2025 along with a Christmas special released in December.

According to Bower’s book, the controversy surrounding these projects may have complicated relationships with donors and corporate partners connected to Harry’s charitable work.

Sources: The Express, Tom Bower – Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family