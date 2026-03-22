Prince Andrew left out as King Charles shares mother’s day tribute

King Charles marked Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to the women in the royal family. But the images shared by Buckingham Palace have also sparked discussion about who was missing.

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The post, published on the royal family’s official social media account, featured historic photographs connected to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Camilla, reports The Express.

Royal tribute shared

The King and Queen posted a message on X wishing mothers well on the annual celebration.

“Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday.”

Alongside the message were three photographs highlighting family moments across generations of the monarchy.

Photos from the past

One image showed the late Queen Elizabeth II with her mother, the Queen Mother.

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Another featured Queen Camilla alongside her own mother, Rosalind Shand.

A third picture included Queen Elizabeth II together with two of her children, King Charles and Princess Anne, as well as one of her corgis, Sue.

Andrew absent

Prince Andrew did not appear in the image shared by the palace, something noted by commentators and royal observers.

However, the photograph dates from a time before Andrew and Prince Edward were born. Andrew was born on February 19, 1960, while Edward arrived on March 10, 1964.

Andrew has largely withdrawn from official royal duties after being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

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William remembers Diana

Elsewhere, Prince William also marked Mother’s Day with a personal tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales shared a photograph from the family’s private collection showing Diana with a young William in a field of flowers at Highgrove in Gloucestershire in 1984.

Alongside the image, William wrote: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36. She would have turned 65 on July 1 this year.

Sources: The Express