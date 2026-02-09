Local media: Russian region bordering Ukraine initiates mass evacuation

The region was the target of a Ukrainian airstrike last week.

A winter emergency is unfolding in western Russia as local officials scramble to contain a growing public health risk.

With temperatures falling, authorities say urgent steps are needed to protect vulnerable residents.

Moves are already under way, but the situation remains unstable and timelines uncertain.

Cold homes spread

Regional officials in Russia’s Belgorod region said problems at energy facilities have left large parts of the city without heat. According to Russian media reports, cited by RBC-Ukraine, repair work failed to restore normal operations, pushing the system close to a full shutdown.

Utility services have drained water from heating networks in 455 apartment buildings because of the cold, a step taken to prevent pipes from freezing and rupturing.

Videos circulating on social media show water being released directly into apartment stairwells, underlining the scale of the disruption.

Target of Ukrainian strikes

Belgorod Oblast has a population of approx. 1,5 million. It shares a border with Ukraine and is located less than 75 kilometres (45 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

On February 4 2026, the Belgorod Region was the target of Ukrainian airstrikes. According to The Moscow Times, the strikes knocked out power in the region for the second time in a month, leavin thousands without heating, water or power.

It is unclear, if the mass evactuation has anything to do with the strikes.

Schools and clinics hit

The heating outage has also affected essential services. Regional authorities reported that heat was cut off in 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, nine medical clinics and four higher education institutions.

Officials warned that the lack of heating in social facilities increases risks for children, patients and elderly residents, especially during prolonged sub-zero temperatures.

The situation has raised concerns about safety and continuity of care, with some institutions unable to operate normally.

Evacuation plans widen

In response, authorities have begun relocating residents to other parts of Russia. Russian media said the programme prioritises school-age children, large families, families with children with disabilities and elderly people living alone.

Officials linked the temporary evacuation to the danger of frozen pipes and the difficulty of restoring heat quickly. No clear timeframe has been given for when residents might return.

Regional administrations said monitoring continues, but acknowledged that evacuation remains the main option to reduce health risks.

