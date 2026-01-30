Protests flare as Trump labels ICE victim an agitator

Protests over immigration enforcement have continued to unsettle parts of the United States this month.

A fatal encounter in Minneapolis has become a flashpoint in a wider national debate.

The president’s response has now intensified the controversy.

Presidential intervention

US President Donald Trump described Alex Pretti, a nurse killed by two ICE officers in Minneapolis, as an “agitator and possibly insurgent,” according to News.ro.

The comments were posted on Trump’s Truth Social account late Thursday night into Friday. He referred to previously recorded footage of Pretti involved in an altercation with immigration officers in the same city.

Minneapolis has seen sustained demonstrations since early January over federal anti-immigration raids.

Video cited

In his post, Trump referenced a video that resurfaced online shortly before Pretti’s death. “Agitator and perhaps insurgent, Alex Pretti’s popularity has plummeted with the release of the video in which he is seen screaming and spitting at a very calm and composed ICE agent,” the president wrote.

He also claimed Pretti had violently damaged a government vehicle, describing the incident as a public display of uncontrolled anger. Trump praised the restraint of the ICE officer involved and concluded his message with his campaign slogan, written in capital letters.

Fatal incident

Alex Pretti was killed 11 days after the video was recorded during a separate and controversial encounter with ICE officers. Details of the incident have been disputed and remain under intense public scrutiny.

His death triggered widespread protests and anger across the United States, particularly among critics of immigration enforcement tactics.

Political fallout

According to News.ro, the unrest following Pretti’s killing forced the administration to announce steps aimed at calming tensions, including scaling back immigration raids in Minneapolis.

Trump’s remarks have further polarised reactions, drawing criticism from protest organisers and renewed support from backers of stricter immigration enforcement.

The episode has become a symbol of broader divisions over policing, immigration policy and the use of force by federal agents.

Sources: News.ro



