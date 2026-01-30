Germany Leads Talks on a Shared European Nuclear Shield

European countries are starting to explore new ways to protect themselves as tensions rise across the Atlantic.

Germany and its neighbors have long relied on the United States for security, including its nuclear weapons. But recent moves by Washington have sparked talk in Europe about sharing the burden or creating joint solutions.

German Nuclear Agreements

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said talks on a shared nuclear umbrella are beginning. He spoke on January 29, noting that no decisions have been made yet, reports Straitstimes. “We know that we have to reach a number of strategic and military policy decisions, but at the moment, the time is not ripe,” he told reporters.

Germany is forbidden from developing its own nuclear weapons under agreements that paved the way for reunification in 1990 and the global nuclear non-proliferation treaty it signed in 1969. Merz said these obligations do not stop Germany from discussing cooperative measures with other European nations. Britain and France, the only European countries with nuclear arms, could be part of these talks.

“These talks are taking place. They are also not in conflict with nuclear-sharing with the United States of America,” Merz said.

Pressure to Invest in Defense

European nations have already been increasing military spending. Some of this comes in response to criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump. His administration pressured allies to invest more in their own defence. Trump has also caused concern in Europe with past proposals to buy Greenland and threats of tariffs. He has suggested that the U.S. might not defend countries that fail to spend enough on their own security.

Germany’s parliamentary defence committee also weighed in. Thomas Roewekamp, its head, said Germany has the technical ability to contribute to a European nuclear effort. “We do not have missiles or warheads, but we do have a significant technological advantage that we could contribute to a joint European initiative,” he told Welt TV.

For now, these discussions remain in the early stages. No country has announced a plan to build its own nuclear weapons. The talks are mainly about exploring options to strengthen Europe’s defence while respecting existing treaties and alliances. But the shift reflects growing European concern about relying too heavily on the U.S. in a changing global security environment.