Psychologist reveals why Trump repeats himself — and it isn’t Alzheimer’s

Every leader has a go-to tactic for deflecting pressure.

When politicians face the press, answering a tough question is often less about the facts and more about winning the room.

Every leader has a go-to tactic for deflecting pressure.

But psychologists say one specific phrase serves as the ultimate weapon for shutting down a conversation completely.

A defensive playbook

President Donald Trump recently faced a tense moment inside the Oval Office. A senior reporter asked him to detail his strategy for ending the war in Iran.

ABC Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce pressed for clear answers. The president grew visibly frustrated, according to HuffPost, and began snapping back at the journalist.

He told Bruce she did not know anything before deploying a very specific question. He asked her, “Do you know something I don’t know?”

Flipping the script

Behavioral experts immediately recognized the tactic. A licensed clinical counselor named Sandra Maurer told HuffPost that this aggressive response is entirely normal for him.

“This is how he speaks to anybody that he perceives as less than himself, which is pretty much everybody, but especially when he feels like they are challenging him,” Maurer said.

The phrase sounds like a genuine request for information, but it functions as a verbal trap. Clinical psychologist Denise Dudley explained that the goal is simply to make the reporter look foolish.

“It’s a rhetorical question meant to put her in her place,” Dudley said in the HuffPost report.

Avoiding the actual issue

By turning the tables, the person answering the question suddenly regains total control. It completely derails the original topic of the Iran conflict.

Linguist Karen Stollznow noted that the exchange reveals exactly who is entitled to claim knowledge in the room.

“Rather than inviting an answer, it puts the reporter on the defensive,” Stollznow told HuffPost. She added that the language acts to dismiss the journalist entirely.

Projecting total control

Other analysts view the confrontation as a window into a much deeper psychological state. Will Lacey-Bisetty, a neuropsychologist, suggested that being challenged by a female reporter likely amplified his response.

“He’s this figure who has built his whole brand and image on the patriarchal view of masculinity,” Lacey-Bisetty noted to HuffPost.

The expert warned that brushing off reporters in this manner sends a clear signal to supporters. It models exactly how men should communicate when they feel their authority is threatened.

Sources: HuffPost