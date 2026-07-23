Trump makes extraordinary Mount Rushmore accusation without evidence

Fresh Trump claim draws attention after Mount Rushmore comments.

President Donald Trump used a visit to Georgia to promote a new investment program for children, but much of his speech instead focused on warnings about communism, culminating in an unsupported claim that political opponents want to destroy one of America’s most recognizable landmarks.

Speaking during the event, Trump alleged—without presenting evidence—that communists are plotting to blow up Mount Rushmore, while also renewing his broader attacks on what he described as a growing communist movement inside the United States.

Mount Rushmore claim made without evidence

While addressing supporters, Trump argued that the national monument had become a target.

“As I said in my recent address, Mount Rushmore is a beautiful place. The communists want to take it down. They want to blow it up, they want to take it down,” he said according to The irish Star.

The president did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Similar rhetoric appeared during Trump’s July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore, where he repeatedly described communism as the country’s greatest danger following a series of victories by progressive candidates in recent Democratic primaries.

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country, who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.”

Trump also escalated his language by calling communism “a mortal threat to American liberty,” saying it was worse than the September 11 terrorist attacks and describing it as “the enemy of the Constitution,” “the enemy of July 4, 1776,” and “the enemy” overall.

Later in the speech, he urged supporters to defeat what he characterized as a growing ideological threat.

“So, on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American heritage, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish communism quickly. Don’t let them take too much of your time.”

Speech followed Democratic primary victories

Trump’s remarks came shortly after several candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured victories in Democratic primary races.

Among them were Brad Lander, who defeated Congressman Dan Goldman, Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, who won in Brooklyn’s 7th District, and doctoral student Darializa Avila Chevalier, who won the race in New York’s 13th District after campaigning on a progressive platform that included participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.

Child investment plan also unveiled

Although the speech largely centered on political attacks, Trump’s official reason for visiting Georgia was to promote a proposed savings program for American children.

Under the initiative, every eligible child under the age of 18 would receive a government-backed investment account. Children born during Trump’s second administration would qualify for an initial federal deposit of $1,000, while parents and employers could contribute up to $5,000 per year.

According to estimates from Trump administration officials, the accounts could grow to more than $18,000 without additional contributions and potentially exceed $1 million by the time the account holder reaches age 28. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also said the program would be available to children in the state’s foster care system.