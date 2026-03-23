Putin’s troops kill Russian influencer after mistaking his plane for Ukrainian drone

Recent incidents of so-called friendly fire have raised concerns within Russia’s military.

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As pressure builds from ongoing drone threats and battlefield strain, reports of misidentifications and internal errors have surfaced more frequently.

Now, another deadly mistake has cost the life of a civilian.

Fatal error

A light aircraft flying near Moscow was shot down by Russian air defenses after being mistaken for a Ukrainian drone, according to reports by The Independent.

The crash killed two people on board, including aviation influencer Pavel Koshkin.

The incident reportedly took place near Kolomna, not far from a major missile production facility.

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Mistaken identity

Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause, but early analysis suggests the plane was hit by a Tor surface-to-air missile system.

Experts cited by The Sun said the damage to the wreckage points to a missile strike.

Witnesses also described seeing an explosion followed by a plume of smoke in the sky.

High alert

The proximity of the aircraft to a sensitive military-industrial site may have contributed to the response.

The factory nearby is linked to the production of Iskander missiles, widely used in the war in Ukraine.

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Heightened security around such locations has increased the likelihood of misidentifications.

Questions raised

Members of the aviation community have reacted with shock.

Blogger Igor Volkov said the pilot had followed all required procedures, adding: “Shot down… Pavel always flew correctly, respecting all the required formalities, with his transponder switched on and a flight plan filed.”

He blamed the incident on human error, suggesting that exhausted operators may have acted too quickly under pressure.

Sources: The Independent, The Sun