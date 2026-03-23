“Sorry, it’s gone” Iran humiliates US over oil move

A US proposal to ease restrictions on Iranian oil has drawn a sharp response from Tehran. The exchange highlights ongoing friction over sanctions and energy markets.

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Iran’s parliament speaker has dismissed a US plan to allow the sale of oil already stored on tankers, according to reporting by HotNews citing CNN.

The proposal, put forward by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aimed to temporarily release a large volume of Iranian crude into global supply.

Sharp response

Bessent said the move could quickly introduce around 140 million barrels of oil onto international markets by permitting sales of cargo already at sea.

However, senior Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected the premise, suggesting there was little oil left to release.

“Lifting sanctions on Iranian oil currently stuck at sea? Sorry – the stock is depleted,” he wrote on X.

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Sanctions backdrop

US restrictions on Iranian oil exports have fluctuated for years, tightening significantly after Washington withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

Since then, Iranian crude shipments have faced heavy limitations, often leaving cargo stranded or redirected through indirect channels.

The latest proposal appears to mirror a recent US decision to temporarily ease restrictions on certain Russian oil shipments already loaded onto vessels.

Unclear timeline

Officials have not specified how long any relaxation of sanctions on Iranian oil would last, leaving uncertainty over its potential market impact.

The idea of releasing existing supply suggests a short-term measure rather than a broader policy shift.

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Tehran’s response indicates scepticism about both the scale of available oil and the intent behind the move.

Sources: HotNews, CNN