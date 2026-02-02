Putin propagandist threatens Germany. “We’ve Been There Three Times”

A Russian media figure aligned with the Kremlin has delivered a series of aggressive statements targeting Germany and Europe. The remarks, circulated online, have drawn attention for their overt threats and sweeping historical claims.

The comments come amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine and are part of a broader stream of hostile rhetoric from Russian state-linked voices.

Threatening rhetoric

According to o2.pl, Ukrainian politician Anton Herashchenko shared a recording featuring Dmitry Rode, described as a Russian propagandist for President Vladimir Putin. In the clip, Rode claims Europe has been locked in conflict with Russia for centuries.

“For a thousand years, Europe has been trying to fight Russia,” Rode says in the recording.

He argues that efforts to negotiate peace in Ukraine are meaningless and insists that only military victory matters. “What matters is victory over the enemy,” he adds.

Focus on Germany

Rode directs some of his strongest language at Germany, invoking past military occupations. “We want the Russian flag over Berlin,” he says.

He goes on to list historical moments when Russian forces entered Germany, referring to 1760, 1813 and 1945. “We’ve been there three times already, and there will be a fourth,” Rode states.

“It doesn’t matter whether we walk there or our air force arrives to force them to peace,” he adds.

Claims of wider war

In the same recording, Rode claims that Germany itself has acknowledged being at war with Russia. “The German Chancellor says we are at war with Russia,” he says.

“They are already declaring it, that we are fighting Russia. Today we are fighting NATO soldiers in Ukraine,” Rode claims, without providing evidence.

He also suggests the war could continue for around two more years, arguing that it should end only with what he calls the “capitulation of Europe.”

Information warfare context

Much of the information broadcast by Russian state media and officials has been disputed or proven false by independent sources. Analysts and governments have repeatedly warned that such statements form part of Russia’s information warfare strategy.

The remarks highlighted by Herashchenko have not been accompanied by any official policy announcements from the Kremlin.

Sources: o2.pl, Anton Herashchenko