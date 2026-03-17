Putin pulls the plug: Internet shutdown sparks chaos across Russia

Russia has cut mobile internet access across Moscow and other regions, causing widespread disruption to daily life. While the Kremlin says the move is linked to security concerns, experts believe it is part of a broader effort to test nationwide internet control systems.

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Millions of Russians have been thrown into disruption after mobile internet access was suddenly cut across Moscow and other regions, in what appears to be a major test of the Kremlin’s ability to control the country’s online space.

In the capital alone, where more than 13 million people live, residents have found themselves unable to send messages, pay bills, order taxis, or even navigate the city using maps.

The outages have triggered widespread confusion, with many rushing to cafés and public spaces in search of working Wi-Fi connections.

Daily life grinds to a halt

The shutdown has had an immediate impact on everyday life.

Remote workers have struggled to stay connected, while people unfamiliar with the city have been forced to ask strangers for directions after losing access to navigation apps.

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Messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have been disrupted, leaving some unable to communicate at all.

“In the centre of Moscow, right by the Kremlin, you can’t send a WhatsApp message,” said one foreign resident.

Kremlin cites security concerns

Russian authorities have defended the move, saying the shutdowns are necessary to protect against Ukrainian drone attacks.

According to officials, some drones rely on mobile networks for navigation, making temporary outages a security measure.

“Citizens should have no doubt that the main thing here is to ensure security,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

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But analysts say the explanation tells only part of the story.

A nationwide control system in the making

Experts believe the outages are also being used to test a broader system designed to restrict internet access during times of unrest.

“This is a system they have wanted to build for years,” said Alena Epifanova of the German Council on Foreign Relations.

“Now the threat of Ukrainian drones is a perfect chance to test it nationwide.”

The system appears to mirror models used in countries like Iran, where governments can sharply limit internet access while keeping selected networks online.

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A controlled internet

Reports suggest that Russia is experimenting with tools such as “white SIM cards,” which allow certain users — including officials and insiders — to remain connected during shutdowns.

At the same time, only a limited number of government-approved websites remain accessible, including state services, official media, and domestic apps.

One such app, Max, has been pushed as an alternative to Western messaging platforms, though experts warn it lacks encryption and can be easily monitored.

Health and services affected

The shutdown has also raised serious concerns about its impact on essential services.

Pharmacies have been forced to close when digital tracking systems went offline, while some medical devices used by patients stopped functioning properly.

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Parents of children with diabetes reported that glucose monitoring systems failed to transmit data during outages.

“This is creating a lot of problems,” said a mother in St. Petersburg, another city affected by the disruptions.

In shops, delivery services, and transport systems, the impact has been equally severe.

A glimpse of what’s to come

While the Kremlin insists the shutdowns are temporary and tied to security concerns, analysts warn they may signal a broader shift.

Russia has long been working toward building a so-called “sovereign internet” — a system that would allow authorities to isolate and control online access across the country.

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The recent outages suggest that system may now be closer to reality.

Sources: Daily Express, Wall Street Journal